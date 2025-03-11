BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy reported fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA of 33.3 million euros compared to 53.5 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 1.4% compared to 3%. Total sales rose 32% to 2.37 billion euros. Non-Rx sales were up 21% to 1.62 billion euros. The Group's active customer base increased by 1.7 million to 12.5 million.For full year 2025, Redcare Pharmacy expects: total sales growth in excess of 25%; total Group non-Rx sales growth in excess of 18%; and total Redcare adjusted EBITDA margin 2% to 2.5%. The company said its mid- to longer-term guidance continues to be an adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 8%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX