WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American e-commerce company Wayfair Inc. (W) on Tuesday revealed the pricing by its subsidiary, Wayfair LLC, of the private offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.750% senior secured notes. The notes are due in the year 2030. The company added that the notes offering will close on March 13, subject to customary closing conditions.The company said the Notes would mature on September 15, 2030, unless they are repurchased or redeemed earlier, as per the given terms.According to Wayfair, a part of the net proceeds from the offering will be used to buy around $580 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 1.00% convertible senior notes due in 2026 from certain investors, who have agreed to the same.The company plans to use the remaining net proceeds for other corporate purposes, like the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness, including the outstanding 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2025 or additional notes due next year.On the NYSE, the stock closed Monday's trade at $33.35, down 4.74 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX