AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation increased as initially estimated in February after easing in the previous two months, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.8 percent in February, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in January. That was in line with the flash data published on March 3.The annual price growth of food products accelerated to 3.8 percent from 3.1 percent in January due to higher costs for meat and bread and grain products. Inflation based on utilities rose to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent.The price developments of recreation and culture and home products such as furniture also contributed to the increase in inflation, the agency said.Monthly, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent in February, as estimated.The EU measure of inflation also climbed to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent in January, confirming the flash data.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX