REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $2.94 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $2.40 billion, or $0.85 per share, last year.Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.23 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6% to $14.13 billion from $13.28 billion last year.Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.94 Bln. vs. $2.40 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $14.130 Bln vs. $13.280 Bln last year.(Amended: Corrects revenue figures)Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX