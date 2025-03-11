Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement



11-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Supersearch Plus plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office Salisbury House London Wall London EC2M 5PS United Kingdom Principal Place of Business 1702, 17/F Wayson Commercial Center 68-70 Lockhart Road Hong Kong Tel: +852 6291 2674 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Dr Foelan Wong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Wong is responsible for the Company's overall strategic management and development. He has been chairman of the Company's 100% subsidiary, SuperSearch Capital (Hong Kong) Ltd since 2017. Dr Wong has experience in portfolio management, private equity, financial due diligence, financial modelling, credit analysis, covenant negotiations, cross border e-commerce logistics, and seafood trading in Southeast Asia. He is familiar with all the keys issues arising within the trade and his key strengths involve providing practical solutions that have been developed over more than 5 years as a director within trade commerce. Between April and June 2021, Dr Wong served as non-executive director of Zhejiang United Investment Holdings Group Limited, a Hong Kong listed company. He has extensive experience, having previously served as managing director of Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation Limited. China Great Wall is one of the largest state-owned asset Management Company in China, where Dr Wong's roles focussed on executing capital market transactions for corporates, state-owned enterprises, and multinational company across Asia; this gave him the opportunity to expand his extensive network of contacts within the industry In 2014-2016, Dr Wong served as a director of a SPAC, DT Asia Investments Ltd, whose securities were listed on NASDAQ. From 2012 to 2013, Dr Wong served as a director of ABCI Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. Agricultural Bank of China is of the largest banks in China. At ABCI Asset Management, Dr Wong was responsible for, among other things, engaging Hong Kong-based financial institutions. He has extensive knowledge of the financial markets in Asia with more than 10 years' experience. Kai Sun Cheung, Independent Non-Executive Director Cheung is senior accountant in SuperSearch Capital Company Ltd., where he is responsible for preparing and reporting on clients' management accounts, the conduct of statutory audits, and tax planning and consulting. He also presently serves as the financial director for the Hong Kong Port of Services Consultant Limited, where he handles a broad range of company secretarial matters. His duty is leading the audit committee in properly. Mr Cheung graduated from the Caritas Institute of Higher Education with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy in 2015. Ka Ling Cheung, Independent Non-Executive Director Ms Cheung has extensive experience with freight firms that operate in Hong Kong and abroad. For over twenty years, she has worked at the global supply and transport company DSV Panalpina A/S DSV AIR & SEA LTD, where she advises on local business practices, traffic routes and cross-border logistics. This experience has afforded her strong technical, commercial, strategic and financial appreciation Wai Man Hui, Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Wai Man Hui has more than thirty years of experience in legal and compliance, financial, regulatory and accounting matters. Mr. Hui began his career as an accountant before moving to Nomura Asset Management Limited in 1998. At Nomura, Mr. Hui gained experience in most aspects of investment banking, including investment, marketing, trading, settlement, legal and compliance. In 2004, Mr. Hui has moved to an Asia based hedge fund, where he focussed on operation in Asian markets, including Thailand, Hong Kong China and India. More recently he set up and worked in the asset management division of the largest privately owned bank subsidiary in Hong Kong, namely China Minsheng Bank Corporation Capital (CMBC Capital). Mr. Hui currently serves as Responsible Officer for a licensed Asset Management firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Hui graduated from Leicester DeMontfort University in 1990 with a degree in Law and Accounting, later studied management at the Hong Kong University of Science of Technology. Richard Ian Walker, Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Walker qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Baker Tilly in 1990, subsequently specialising in their restructures and recoveries department. In the late Nineties, he joined the panel of advisors for a venture capitalist, taking several board appointments as part of that role. During this period, he also undertook CFO roles for both AIM and New York Stock Exchange (AMEX) companies. Since then, Mr Walker has specialised in advising and taking board roles where applicable for numerous private companies and, for many years, several listed companies on the ISDX/NEX/AQSE Exchanges. He is an experienced financial director whose past appointments include Igraine plc, where he worked both as a non-executive advisor and as an executive director, Titania Internet Ventures plc, where he worked as a non-executive director, Venturia Plc, where he was employed as Finance Director, and TPN Holdings plc, where he was the Group Chief Financial Officer.

APPLICANT SECTOR: Consumer Staples DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Supersearch Plus plc (the "Company") was incorporated as a public limited company under the laws of England and Wales on 27 June 2023 with registered number 14963616. The Company acts as the holding company for SuperSearch Capital (Hong Kong) Limited ("SuperSearch Capital" and together with the Company, the "Group"). SuperSearch Capital was incorporated in Hong Kong on 18 September 2017 with company number 2580492 and its registered address is at 1702, 17/F, Wayson Commercial Center, 68-70 Lockhart Road, Hong Kong. The Group operates as a Hong Kong-based frozen seafood importer and wholesaler in the frozen seafood import and wholesale industry. The Group specialises in offering a diverse and wide range of frozen seafood products with more than fifty product varieties, which the Group classifies into seven major food categories: (i) fish; (ii) Lobster; (iii) Tiger Prawn; (iv) mantis Prawn; (v) Sea Urchin; (vi) Fresh Prawn; and (vii) others. The Group's activities include the use of e-commerce platforms to sell frozen seafood within China. Founded in 2017 as a family-run business with a sole director that managed operations, the business now seeks to expand its export and import activities beyond Southeast Asia, with an initial focus on the Chinese diaspora in the United Kingdom.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 22,785,583 Ordinary Shares, each of which has a par value of £0.0025 SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 12.23% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: As at the date of this Document On Admission









Name of Director Number of Ordinary Shares held Percentage of Issued Share Capital Number of Ordinary Shares held Percentage of Issued Share Capital Foelan Wong 17,647,252 88.24% 17,647,252 77.45% Kai Ling Cheung 2,352,748 11.76% 2,352,748 10.33% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: No public offer. THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 25 March 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.supersearchplus.uk In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:





