To make it easier to adopt building integrated PV (BIPV) as a glazing material, a group within the IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) has tackled the solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) calculation for BIPV. It is part of IEA PVPS Task 15 international standardization efforts. The latest report from Task 15, a global project set up to address barriers related to building integrated PV (BIPV) by the IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS), provides an experimentally-based way to determine solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC), also known as "g value", and how standards ...

