Construction of the Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage project is set to begin in the coming weeks with renewables developer Gentari pressing go on the DC-coupled hybrid project being built in central western New South Wales. From pv magazine Australia Gentari Renewables Australia, a subsidiary of Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas company Petronas, has issued a notice to proceed with the 243 MW DC-coupled Maryvale solar and battery energy storage project. The Maryvale project, being built on a 360-hectare site near Wellington about 37 km southeast of Dubbo in central western New South Wales (NSW), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...