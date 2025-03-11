The Pila Energy home battery is a portable, renter-friendly backup-power battery with enough energy storage to power a refrigerator for up to three days. From pv magazine USA The first plug-and-play, in-home battery for delivering automatic backup power throughout the home was unveiled at SXSW 2025 by Pila Energy. Pila Energy said its Mesh Home Battery provides seamless, integrated backup power for both renters and homeowners. The plug-and-play backup battery automatically powers home appliances and rooms during power outages without requiring the home to be rewired or extension cords to be used. ...

