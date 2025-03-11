Members of AM Best's insurance ratings and analytics team will share their latest perspectives on the reinsurance industry, trend observations in the Algerian insurance marketplace, and discuss Best's National Scale Ratings (NSR) during an upcoming market briefing taking place in the African nation. The briefing is scheduled for Thursday, 10 April 2025 at the Hôtel El Aurassi in Alger Centre.

The event is being supported by the Algerian Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies (UAR), and the group's president, Youcef Benmicia, will deliver the opening remarks. Also in attendance will be Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, EMEA, AM Best.

Vasilis Katsipis, AM Best's general manager for MENA, South Central Africa, will give a presentation on global and regional reinsurance market outlooks and trends. AM Best Financial Analyst Fleur Ngassa will discuss trends within the Algerian market, while Ghislain Le Cam, senior director-analytics, will introduce Best's NSR, which provides a relative opinion of an insurance company's financial strength within a single country.

The event begins at 10 a.m., with the presentations scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. (CET). A market networking reception and luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. To register, or for more information, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Algiers.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

