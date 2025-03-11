The safety-certified µ-velOSity RTOS delivers new integration possibilities with automotive- and industrial-specific profiles for safety- and security-critical software on an extensive range of Arm and RISC-V microcontrollers

embedded world, Hall 4, Stand 325 Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced its new software platforms for microcontrollers (MCUs) designed for use in next-generation automotive and industrial electronics. The new platforms are a complete software environment tailored to new microcontroller trends and industry-specific software use cases. Powered by the Green Hills µ-velOSityreal-time operating system (RTOS) with tightly integrated middleware and advanced multicore development tools, global automotive OEMs and industrial manufacturers can now efficiently create and confidently deploy their critical MCU-based applications in a wide range of safety/security-sensitive applications for automotive, industrial, medical, and military with increased developer productivity and faster time-to-production.

As microcontrollers become more capable and performant, software applications for microcontrollers are also growing in complexity. Given these trends, using a small and efficient RTOS, like µ-velOSity, that is easy-to-configure, optimized for debugging, and focused on production quality is the foundation to program success, independent of whether the microcontroller is stand-alone or integrated as part of a more complex SoC.

Profiles Focused on Specific Microcontroller Use Cases

Today, global manufacturers are using µ-velOSity-based platforms tailored to specific automotive and industrial profile use cases. Example customer applications include safety-checkers, low-end zonal controllers, and I/O aggregator gateways. Example industrial profiles are railway signaling, crane systems, and infrared industrial cameras.

For 20 years, companies have relied on the µ-velOSity RTOS in their microcontroller-based products across many embedded industries because of its memory-efficient footprint, optimized execution, ease of use, and low cost to deploy. The new automotive and industrial profiles extend and deepen µ-velOSity platforms:

µ-velOSity RTOS key features include: small and efficient simple API, making it easy to use, especially when migrating projects from no-OS bare board implementations support for Floating Point Units (FPU) and Memory Protection Units (MPU) essential middleware integrations and drivers for MCU peripherals for communication, graphics, storage and security

New support for industry-specific profiles including: production-focused, market-specific Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) diagnostics over IP (DoIP) power fail-safe wear-leveling file systems Distributed Data Services DDS Cetitec Distributed Communication Framework (CDCF) SoC-specific acceleration libraries

Safety and security certifications from TÜV Nord ISO 26262 ASIL D, IEC 61508 SIL 3, EN 50128 SIL 4, EN 50657 SIL 4

Contact your local Green Hills office with regards to support for other microcontrollers, e.g. RH850, TriCore, and others

Part of a Complete Environment with Commercial Support

µ-velOSity was created and is owned and supported by Green Hills Software. It powers a complete environment for MCU applications development and is integrated with:

the MULTI IDE advanced debugger and History system viewer, OS awareness for µ-velOSity, and safety-certified Green Hills C/C++ Compilers and run-time libraries

IDE advanced debugger and History system viewer, OS awareness for µ-velOSity, and safety-certified Green Hills C/C++ Compilers and run-time libraries the Green Hills JTAG/Trace Probe for hardware bring-up and trace data debugging

the small and highly efficient µ-visor hypervisor for microcontrollers that simultaneously hosts multiple guest operating systems such as AUTOSAR Classic, µ-velOSity, and FreeRTOS

hypervisor for microcontrollers that simultaneously hosts multiple guest operating systems such as AUTOSAR Classic, µ-velOSity, and FreeRTOS in SoCs comprised of heterogeneous core complexes, the ASIL-certified INTEGRITY RTOS from Green Hills runs and protects software on application cores, such as Arm Cortex-A cores

"Green Hills Software's unique ability to provide mature, complete market segment optimized platforms for its µ-velOSity RTOS enables its customers to design, develop, and deploy advanced embedded automotive and industrial products at the least cost and fastest time-to-production," said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software. "And, Green Hills support for a wide range of popular microcontrollers delivers the flexibility to match design requirements with the best MCU for the job."

Availability

µ-velOSity solutions for automotive and industrial profiles are available today from Green Hills Software. Specific examples are being demonstrated in the Green Hills booth at embedded world, Hall 4, Stand 325.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, MULTI, µ-velOSity, µ-visor and History are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software LLC, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311164318/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Green Hills Software

Christopher Smith

+1-805-965-6044

media@ghs.com