The Chinese solar manufacturer entered the heat pump business with a new product that can reportedly provide hot water up to 75 C and achieve a coefficient of performance of up to 5. 0. It uses propane as a refrigerant and has sound levels of 48 db(A) to 66 db(A). Chinese solar manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan presented a new heat pump system at the Key Energy event held last week in Rimini, northern Italy. "The new heat pump is intended for applications in residential buildings," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "It can be used in small houses but also in big residential buildings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...