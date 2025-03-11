Anzeige
11.03.2025 08:48 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

[11.03.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.03.25IE00BN4GXL6311,936,600.00EUR0114,511,010.199.5933
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
10.03.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0971,792.5396.4080
10.03.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0971,792.5396.4080
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
10.03.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,549,223.91110.1245
10.03.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,549,223.91110.1245
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
10.03.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,243,809.23116.3868
10.03.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,243,809.23116.3868
10.03.25IE00BN0T9H7050,876.00GBP05,761,004.27113.2362
10.03.25IE00BN0T9H7050,876.00GBP05,761,004.27113.2362
10.03.25IE00BKX90X6747,291.00EUR05,085,784.21107.5423
10.03.25IE00BKX90X6747,291.00EUR05,085,784.21107.5423
10.03.25IE00BKX90W5014,996.00CHF01,459,692.1397.3388
10.03.25IE00BKX90W5014,996.00CHF01,459,692.1397.3388
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
10.03.25IE000L1I4R9480,831.00USD0886,113.3510.9625
10.03.25IE000L1I4R9480,831.00USD0886,113.3510.9625
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
10.03.25IE000LJG9WK11,843,812.00GBP018,453,551.9410.0084
10.03.25IE000LJG9WK11,843,812.00GBP018,453,551.9410.0084
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
10.03.25IE000JL9SV51395,971.00USD04,405,792.6911.1266
10.03.25IE000JL9SV51395,971.00USD04,405,792.6911.1266
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
10.03.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0402,120,463.91108.0955
10.03.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0402,120,463.91108.0955
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
10.03.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,451,554.6710.1000
10.03.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,451,554.6710.1000
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
10.03.25IE000LH4DDC2137,934.00SEK01,484,765.5010.7643
10.03.25IE000LH4DDC2137,934.00SEK01,484,765.5010.7643
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
10.03.25IE000WXLHR761,137,541.00SEK012,007,313.8710.5555
10.03.25IE000WXLHR761,137,541.00SEK012,007,313.8710.5555
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
10.03.25IE000P7C793027,990.00SEK0300,065.6210.7205
10.03.25IE000P7C793027,990.00SEK0300,065.6210.7205
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
10.03.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,330,866.6910.3558
10.03.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,330,866.6910.3558
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
10.03.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,873,833,734.6599.1446
10.03.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,873,833,734.6599.1446
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
10.03.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,630,957.6610.9014
10.03.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,630,957.6610.9014

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.