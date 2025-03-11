The French authorities have concluded a commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV tender with an average price of €0. 0982 ($0. 1067)/kWh. The government allocated 220 MW of PV capacity in total. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the ninth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 220 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 54 developers at an average final price of €0. 0982 ($0. 1067)/kWh. The French authorities originally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...