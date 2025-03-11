H.I.G. Capital Acquires a Majority Stake in Protos S.p.A.

MILAN, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Protos S.p.A. ("Protos" or the "Company"), a leading independent technical consulting firm. H.I.G.'s investment is in partnership with the Company's current management.

Headquartered in Rome, with additional offices in Milan and Genoa, Protos provides technical advisory and consulting services, including inspections and certifications. The Company's multidisciplinary team of engineers and professionals deliver highly customized solutions at all project stages, while guaranteeing technical expertise, independence, and transparency to its clients. Protos' cross-sector expertise supports investors, financial institutions, asset managers, developers, and insurance companies in the infrastructure, energy, real estate, and financial services industries.

Raffaele Legnani and Giovanni Guglielmi, Managing Directors at H.I.G. in Italy, commented: "Protos is an industry leader in the rapidly growing technical consulting market, a market driven by long-term trends in energy transition, infrastructure renewal, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. The Company benefits from clear competitive positioning, recognized technical know-how, and an attractive business and financial model. We are looking forward to supporting its growth in Italy and abroad."

"Franco Masera, Chairman, and Luca Mazzoni, Deputy Chairman of Protos, added: "The partnership with H.I.G. will further accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as a leading Italian player in the technical consulting sector. We believe that H.I.G. is the ideal partner to support the management team, and look forward to the next stages of the Company's growth and development."

About Protos

Headquartered in Rome, with additional offices in Milan and Genoa, Protos offers a comprehensive portfolio of technical-engineering consulting services, including technical, environmental, and ESG advisory services. The Company provides due diligence services, inspections and certification activities in accredited contexts, engineering services, insurance risk advisory, appraisal services, litigation support, and tech-enabled loan data management services such as data remediation, enrichment and maintenance. The Company serves various clients across multiple industries, including financial institutions, asset managers and insurance companies, large corporations, investors, developers, concessionaires, and public institutions. Protos provides deep cross-sector expertise in the infrastructure, energy, real estate, and financial services end-markets and relies on a dynamic, multidisciplinary team of engineers and professionals capable of delivering highly customized solutions at every stage of a project, ensuring technical expertise, independence, and transparency for its clients. For more information, please visit protos-spa.it.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Raffaele Legnani

Managing Director

rlegnani@hig.com

Giovanni Guglielmi

Managing Director

gguglielmi@hig.com

H.I.G. European Capital Partners Italy S.r.l.

Via Dei Mercanti 12

20121 Milan

Italy

P: +39 02 45 37 5200

hig.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524016/HIG_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hig-capital-acquires-a-majority-stake-in-protos-spa-302397537.html