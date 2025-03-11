Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) 
Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-March-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 199.6547 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3612576 
CODE: MEUG LN 
ISIN: FR0010261198 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010261198 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MEUG LN 
Sequence No.:  378576 
EQS News ID:  2098472 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098472&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2025 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
