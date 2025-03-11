BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The euro rose to more than a 4-month high of 1.0905 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-1/2-month high of 0.8440 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0835 and 0.8416, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro advanced to a 5-day high of 0.9598 and a 4-day high of 160.46 from early lows of 0.9520 and 158.98, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the greenback, 0.86 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc and 163.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX