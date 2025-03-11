Reward appoints Sophie Goldschmidt to Board of Directors

As President & Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Sophie brings extensive experience in global brand and business development, marketing and media - aligning closely with Reward's ambitious vision for expansion

Appointment comes as Reward accelerates global growth and enhances its Commerce Media proposition for retailers with the acquisition of Hospitality Data Insights (HDI), delivering rich consumer brand insights that drive Intelligent Activation

LONDON, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward, global leader in Customer Engagement, today announces the appointment of Sophie Goldschmidt to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

A highly respected global executive, Sophie currently serves as President & Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the governing body for 10 different snow sports in the United States, which is where she resides. Sophie brings a wealth of experience in global brand and business development, marketing and media, with a proven track record of scaling businesses, driving innovation and expanding market presence - closely aligning with Reward's strategic growth ambitions.

Throughout her career, Sophie has held leadership positions at renowned organisations including the World Surf League, NBA, WTA, and Adidas. Recognised as one of Forbes' Most Powerful Women in Sport as well as other industry accolades, Sophie has built a reputation of elevating brands and delivering lasting commercial growth in global sports, entertainment and media sectors. She has achieved this success while navigating complex environments, including government bodies, private equity-backed ventures, and publicly listed companies.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as Reward continues its growth trajectory, expanding internationally and strengthening its data insights capabilities following the recent acquisition of Hospitality Data Insights (HDI). Sophie's expertise in creating deep engagement between brands and their fans will be invaluable in guiding Reward's expansion and further cementing its leadership in the Commerce Media sector.

Jamie Samaha, CEO of Reward, comments; "I'm really pleased to welcome Sophie to our board at this pivotal time. Her global experience, particularly in sports, perfectly translates into building loyalty and engagement for our clients. With a strong network and a proven track record of driving growth for major global brands, Sophie is a natural fit to help steer Reward's continued expansion. Her expertise will be invaluable in supporting our executive team as we accelerate into new markets and further strengthen our position in Commerce Media."

Sophie Goldschmidt adds: "Reward is redefining Commerce Media by harnessing data and technology to drive deeper customer engagement. With my background in global brand growth, loyalty, and fan connection, I'm excited to support Reward's growth agenda and innovation in this dynamic space. As the company continues to scale into new markets, I look forward to working with the leadership team to create meaningful interactions for both retailers and consumers."

About Reward

Reward is a global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media, operating in more than 15 markets across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of banking and retail, Reward's platform combines technology, data insights and digital marketing to deliver personalised products and services that help brands deepen connections with customers.

As businesses strive to better understand and influence customer behaviour, Reward is poised to lead in the fast-growing commerce media space, offering consumer insights that enhance omnichannel experiences, boost sales and build customer loyalty.

Beyond unifying consumer insight and commerce, Reward is on a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding and every interaction count, delivering billions in rewards to customers.

