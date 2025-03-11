BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Tuesday, after having fallen sharply the previous day due to tariff worries, the threat of a U.S. recession and signs of deepening deflationary pressures in China.The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 546.52 after falling 1.3 percent to its lowest in nearly a month on Monday.The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both jumped around 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias.HelloFresh shares slumped 11 percent. The German meal kit company said it expects sales to fall this year as it prioritizes high value customers over volume.Consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel plummeted nearly 8 percent after giving a soft guidance for 2025 organic sales growth.Automaker Volkswagen rallied 2 percent despite giving muted outlook for 2025.Costain Group shares surged 8 percent. The British construction firm reported significant increases in operating profit, margins, and earnings per share for the year ended December 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX