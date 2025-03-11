PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation was confirmed at a 5-month low in February, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 2.8 percent rise in January. That was in line with the flash data published on March 5.The annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 4.4 percent from 4.8 percent. A decline of 1.9 percent in clothing and footwear prices also had a dampening effect on inflation.Meanwhile, inflation based on utilities remained stable at 1.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, as estimated.The EU measure of inflation also softened to 2.8 percent in February from 2.9 percent. Monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX