Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 10 March 2025 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 81.80p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 84.18p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 104.80p
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 March 2025
