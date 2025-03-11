Harbour BioMed Appoints Michael D. Patten as Chief Strategy Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Michael D. Patten as Chief Strategy Officer. Michael will be based in the United States and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

In this role, Michael will be responsible for formulating and overseeing the global corporate development and growth strategy for Harbour BioMed. In addition, as the Head of Global Alliance, he will lead efforts to manage and strengthen Harbour BioMed's global strategic partner network and ecosystem, with a particular focus on high-potential markets outside of China, further enhancing Harbour BioMed's global branding and presence.

Michael brings extensive experience and a strong track record in the biopharmaceutical industry. During his tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb, he held several key leadership roles. Most recently, as Head of Equity & Venture Capital, he led and managed significant numbers of strategic equity investments and LP commitments across the life science ecosystem. Prior, he held roles of increasing seniority in Business Development and Alliance Leadership, successfully executing transactions and managing multiple early- and late-stage business development alliances, demonstrating exceptional expertise in business development and alliance management.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Michael D. Patten as our Chief Strategy Officer. Harbour BioMed has always been committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative biotherapeutics, striving to provide more effective treatment options to patients. Michael's academic background and extensive experience align perfectly with our strategic direction. I am confident that with Michael's expertise, we will further expand our global footprint and enhance the visibility and impact of Harbour BioMed."

Michael D. Patten, Chief Strategy Officer of Harbour BioMed, added: "I am excited to join Harbour BioMed at such a pivotal time. The company's innovative platforms and commitment to addressing unmet medical needs create tremendous potential. I look forward to driving strategic initiatives with existing and new partners that will accelerate growth globally and deliver impactful therapies to patients."

Michael holds a Bachelor of Science with Joint Honors in Pharmacology & Business Studies from the University of Edinburgh, a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the University of Surrey, and an MBA from the University of Maastricht (EuroMBA Consortium).

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The proprietary antibody technology platform Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.

SOURCE Harbour BioMed