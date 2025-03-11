WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar index slipped and yields on 2-year Treasuries slumped to the lowest level since October on fears of a potential U.S. recession.Spot gold jumped 0.7 percent to $2,909.49 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $2,914.26.The dollar index slipped as demand for recession havens boosted gold, yen, the Swiss franc and sovereign bonds.There is much anxiety over U.S. tariff policy and a potential recession in the world's largest economy.After trading closed on Monday, a White House official downplayed the weeks-long stock market sell-off, insisting that recent moves by business leaders suggest a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy.In a separate statement, White House spokesman Kush Desai said 'industry leaders' had responded to Trump's agenda, including tariffs, 'with trillions in investment commitments'.As growth and inflation worries mount, investors now await U.S. reports on consumer and producer price inflation, as well as readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations this week for further direction.Meanwhile, market participants have boosted their bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.Traders are now pricing in 88 bps of easing from the Fed this year, compared to 75 bps on Monday, according to LSEG data.The Bank of Canada is expected to cut its interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday amid trade uncertainty with the U.S.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX