Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.03.2025 10:48 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Henrietta Lindsell (PCA to Michael Lindsell)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 75p shares

GB0031977944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (purchase by PCA)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

82,280.00 pence per share

50

83,000.00 pence per share

50

82,398.80 pence per share

50

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

150 ordinary 75p shares

82,559.60 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Henrietta Lindsell (PCA to Michael Lindsell)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 75p shares

GB0031977944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (purchase by PCA)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

83,050.00 pence per share

50

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50 ordinary 75p shares

83,050.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

11 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.