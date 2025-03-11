YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced that Ivan Espinosa, currently the chief planning officer, has been appointed as the representative executive officer, president, and CEO, succeeding Makoto Uchida.Eiichi Akashi, currently corporate vice president of the Vehicle Planning and Vehicle Component Engineering Division, will become chief technology officer and executive officer, succeeding Kunio Nakaguro. Teiji Hirata, currently CVP of Vehicle Production Engineering and Development Division, will take on the role of chief monozukuri officer and executive officer, succeeding Hideyuki Sakamoto. Jeremy Papin, chief financial officer, is also appointed executive officer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX