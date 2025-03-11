ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to expand sharply in January, though at the slowest pace in six months, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.The volume of retail sales climbed 12.5 percent on a yearly basis in January, following a 14.0 percent growth in December.The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, softened to 15.1 percent from 17.3 percent.Similarly, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew strongly but at a slower pace of 10.2 percent versus a 13.2 percent surge in December. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales dropped 0.5 percent, which was the first fall in seven months.Data showed that online sales growth improved to 3.7 percent from 3.0 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.0 percent, following a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX