BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up in positive territory Tuesday morning, led by gains in industrials and luxury sectors. Uncertainty about Trump Administration's trade policy weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 8,111.22 earlier in the session, was up 14.15 points or 0.18% at 8,061.75 a few minutes ago. The index ended 0.9% on Monday on weak global cues.Schneider Electric is gaining more than 2.5%. Renault is up 1.7%, while Unibail Rodamco, TotalEnergies, Vivendi and Safran are up 1 to 1.8%.ArcelorMittal, Legrand, Airbus Group, Teleperformance and STMicroElectronics are modestly higher.Accor is down nearly 1%. Capgemini and L'Oreal are lower by 1.5% and 1.25%, respectively. Dassault Systemes and Carrefour are down nearly 1% from their previous closing levels.AXA, LVMH, Danone, Pernod Ricard and Stellantis are modestly lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX