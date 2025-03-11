LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales growth eased in February on muted non-food sales, data from the British Retail Consortium revealed on Tuesday.Retail sales increased 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in February, which was much slower than the 2.6 percent in January.Food sales grew 2.3 percent from the previous year, while non-food sales remained flat in February.In store non-food sales fell 1.0 percent. By contrast, online non-food sales moved up 1.9 percent.Linda Ellett, UK Head of Consumer, Retail & Leisure at KPMG said consumers remain cautious with their spending and many are continuing to prioritize saving, travel and experiences.Further, nervousness about the economy is deferring other big ticket purchasing, but occasions and offers are still tempting shoppers into some impulsive spending, said Ellett.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX