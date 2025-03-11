LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The pound rose to a 5-day high of 1.1410 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.1302.Against the yen, the pound edged up to 190.91 from an early 1-week low of 188.80.The pound advanced to 1.2942 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2873.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the franc, 194.00 against the yen and 1.30 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX