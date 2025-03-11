Imparta Launches 'Selling in a World of Tariffs' - The First Sales Training Programme Designed for the New Trade Landscape

Imparta launches Selling in a World of Tariffs, the first sales training programme designed to help teams navigate and succeed in the evolving trade landscape. The launch will be supported by a webinar on March 17th.

LONDON, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imparta Ltd., a global leader in performance improvement for customer-facing teams, has announced the launch of its latest training programme, Selling in a World of Tariffs. This first-to-market programme is designed to equip sales teams with the essential skills and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of selling in an evolving trade environment shaped by new tariff policies.

Sales teams now face increased pricing pressures, supply chain disruptions, and shifting customer expectations. The ability to adapt and sell effectively in this environment is no longer optional-it is a critical business imperative.

Richard Barkey, Founder and CEO of Imparta, commented: "Tariffs add a new layer of complexity to sales, but they also create opportunities for those who know how to navigate them strategically. With our new programme, Selling in a World of Tariffs, sales teams will not only learn how to protect their bottom line but also how to thrive in this shifting global landscape."

As part of the launch, Richard will be delivering a dedicated session on this topic, titled 'Selling Under Tariffs: How prepared are you?', for both clients and the wider sales and sales enablement community. Join Richard on March 17th, where he will share insights into how to:

Anticipate how tariffs will shape your market: The types of tariff and their impact on pricing, margin, and the dynamics of competitor and customer behaviour.





Recalibrate pipeline and pricing: How to adjust forecasts and prepare contingency plans, including strategic initiatives to protect your bottom line.





Sell in the context of tariffs: How to adapt discovery, opportunity qualification and pitching to thrive in a disrupted global economy.





Negotiate for WIN-win outcomes: Strategies under price pressure, including partial cost reveals, creative deal terms, longer-term contracts & risk sharing.





Align across functions: Partner with finance, operations, and legal teams to build comprehensive responses that reassure customers and close deals.





Embed long-term resilience: Incorporate lessons from companies like Harley-Davidson and Samsung, whose tariff strategies have shaped their success-or downfall.

This training programme is the latest in a long line of first-to-market training initiatives that Imparta have deployed, including Virtual Selling and Pushing Back Against Procurement Pressure, allowing sales teams to react quickly and drive sales success in the face of dramatic shifts in the external environment.

