LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade balance turned to a shortfall from a surplus in the previous year as imports grew much faster than exports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 393.5 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 525.1 million in the corresponding month last year. Nonetheless, the deficit narrowed from EUR 584.2 million in December.This unfavorable result was due to a significant growth in imports influenced by several commodities, while exports increased only slightly, the agency said.Exports rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, while imports grew sharply by 12.8 percent, which was the highest growth since December 2022.