MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia says airports in Moscow were closed after the capital was hit by massive drone attack by Ukraine overnight.Two people have reportedly been killed and at least six others injured in the largest attack carried out by Ukraine in the region since the war broke out.Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying that Russian forces shot down 73 drones targeting the city. Flights were suspended for a few hours in four Moscow airports.Several Moscow-bound flights were deviated to other destinations, TASS reports.Reports quoting Russian defense ministry said a total of 337 drones were shot down since Monday night.In spite of the latest escalation in tensions, peace talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations started in Saudi Arabia, as scheduled on Tuesday.'The meeting with the US team began in a very constructive way, we're working towards a just and lasting peace,' Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, wrote on Telegram.Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security adviser Mike Waltz are representing the United States while Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak are representing the Ukrainian side for the talks in Jeddah.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX