CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Recession fears lingered even as world markets braced for key economic data from the U.S. The job openings data due on Tuesday, consumer price inflation reading due on Wednesday and the producer price inflation update scheduled for Thursday, all swayed world market sentiment.Wall Street Futures have edged up after massive losses on Monday. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian markets finished trading on a predominantly negative note.The Dollar Index extended losses, lifting the euro to a 4-month high. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices jumped amidst reports that the U.S. was planning to cancel previously mandated sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Recession fears and safe haven demand boosted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,964.50, up 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,623.00, up 0.15% Germany's DAX at 22,731.66, up 0.55% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,594.76, down 0.06% France's CAC 40 at 8,074.37, up 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,407.45, up 0.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,770.50, down 0.32% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,890.10, down 0.91% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,379.83, up 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,782.14, down 0.01%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0896, up 0.56% GBP/USD at 1.2932, up 0.41% USD/JPY at 147.49, up 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6286, up 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.4403, down 0.26% Dollar Index at 103.58, down 0.38%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.212%, down 0.02% Germany at 2.8720%, up 1.66% France at 3.560%, up 0.68% U.K. at 4.7000%, up 1.16% Japan at 1.491%, down 1.26%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.11, up 1.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $66.82, up 1.20%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,919.65, up 0.70%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $81,715.50, down 0.27% Ethereum at $1,925.08, down 7.71% XRP at $2.14, down 0.85% BNB at $562.90, down 0.28% Solana at $124.35, down 2.29%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX