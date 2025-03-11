L A M Y Announces Groundbreaking Advancements, Leading the Future of Education-Gaming Integration

LAMY (OTC PINK:LMMY), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming children's financial education through innovative eLearning platforms and gamified learning experiences, today announced a series of groundbreaking advancements that further solidify its leadership in the eLearning and gaming markets. The company's flagship product, the TwoPlus1® video gaming platform, is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for children's financial education, attracting significant attention from both users and investors.

AI-Powered Personalized Learning Experience

LAMY has fully integrated cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology into the TwoPlus1® platform, enabling a highly personalized financial education experience tailored to each user's learning progress and interests. Through advanced AI algorithms, the platform can analyze user behavior in real time, optimize learning pathways, and offer customized virtual asset trading recommendations. This breakthrough not only enhances user engagement but also lays the foundation for large-scale commercialization in the future.

Expanding Global Partnerships to Accelerate Market Growth

LAMY is in discussions with several leading global EdTech companies and game developers to establish strategic partnerships. These collaborations will support the company's ambitious expansion into key international markets, particularly in Europe and Asia, where user growth is projected to increase by 300% over the next two years.

Building a Virtual Economic Ecosystem

Beyond being an educational tool, the TwoPlus1® platform serves as a comprehensive virtual economic ecosystem, allowing users to buy, sell, and trade virtual assets. LAMY will generate revenue by charging commissions on these transactions, creating a sustainable and scalable business model. With a rapidly growing user base, virtual asset transaction volumes are expected to increase exponentially, unlocking significant revenue potential for the company.

Vision for the Future: The Perfect Blend of Education and Gaming

LAMY's CEO, Zhang Shengwu, stated: "We believe the future of education will transcend traditional classroom models, evolving into immersive and gamified experiences. The TwoPlus1® platform embodies this vision by not only teaching children financial literacy but also providing a safe environment where they can practice these skills in real-world scenarios. Moving forward, we will continue investing in AI and blockchain technologies to further enrich our platform's ecosystem."

Investment Highlights

Diversified Revenue Streams: LAMY has established a robust monetization strategy through virtual asset transactions, subscriptions, and advertising revenue.

Cutting-Edge Technology: AI-driven personalized learning and a virtual economic ecosystem set LAMY apart in the competitive landscape.

About LAMY Inc.

LAMY is a startup developing a business tapping into the eLearning market and the gaming market by teaching financial knowledge and resource management to children. The product is delivered through an educational platform, particularly via a video game marketed as TwoPlus1®, which, for a competitive subscription fee, offers an immersive learning experience in finance and real estate. The game will incorporate several revenue-generating features, including the ability to trade virtual property, from which LAMY intends to generate monetary commissions.

