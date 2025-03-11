COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in January amid a sharp fall in exports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 28.6 billion in January from DKK 29.9 billion in the previous month.Exports fell 8.3 percent monthly in January, and imports were 9.0 percent lower.The goods trade surplus dropped notably to DKK 25.8 billion in January from DKK 34.1 billion in the prior month. Exports declined 5.5 percent over the month, while imports increased by 2.6 percent.At the same time, the balance in the services trade swung to a surplus of DKK 2.9 billion in January from a deficit of DKK 4.2 billion in December as imports fell much faster than exports.Data also showed that the current account surplus decreased somewhat to DKK 33.9 billion in January from DKK 34.0 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX