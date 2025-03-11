Tekumo, Inc: Tekumo Announces the Launch of TekumoPRO Version 2.0

Tekumo Inc. (TKMO or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery, is excited to announce the release of TekumoPRO Version 2.0. This newest version introduces a host of powerful features and enhancements designed to improve user experience and productivity.

What is TekumoPRO 2.0?

TekumoPro is the Onsite Field Service Industry's first Uber-like service delivery platform for installing, monitoring and maintaining smart and connected technologies. This platform enables customers to both "self-manage" and "insource" service providers on a single platform, ensuring a unified process and a streamlined data flow. By enhancing operational efficiency and visibility, TekumoPRO also contributes to a reduction in service costs.

The platform provides real-time connectivity between the end-clients, the technical resources (both w2 and 1099), service managers, required parts and logistic vendors, eliminating layers of margin stacking with intelligent automation.

Key Features and Enhancements:

Automated Workflow : TekumoPro manages the entire service event workflow. Service event management is outside of simple marketplaces that only engage a technician, beyond tired FSM (Field Service Management) systems that only route internal resources and is a lot more than connectors that require costly customization. Tekumo is about "getting work done" and provides intelligent, automated lifecycle management across both your internal and external workforce.

Dynamic Guardrails : TekumoPro offers systematic monitoring and alerts at various stages of the Work Order, managing technician time-to-task and other engagement parameters. Finally, the industry has a way to control the parameters that determine the total cost of delivery.

Real-Time Communications : TekumoPro supports real-time communication between Client, Customer, Service Providers, Vendors and field technicians via bi-directional messaging and task integration that minimizes escalations and exceptions and ensures SLA alignment throughout the work order lifecycle. The combination of having all communication attached to the work order with real-time data gives users of the platform a complete understanding of everything going on in the field.

Process Improvement : Data Science and Collaboration drive Field Delivery process refinement, increasing tech utilization and decreasing unbillable time across a Dynamic workforce that is optimized for internal and external resources.

Three-Tiered Service Offering : TekumoPro provides a unified platform to manage all W2, Preferred Third Party Vendors and independent contractors. Service operations can deploy a three-tiered approach of self-managing work orders, adding as-needed support services (project managers, resource coordinators, technical support and field labor) with "Assisted Insourcing", or engaging fully "Managed Services" to provide flexibility and scalability without fixed costs.

"The professional services industry needs to change and Tekumo has set out to make that change happen", stated Strings Kozisek, Tekumo CEO. "There is no longer a need to rely on antiquated systems from the 1990's." Strings continued, "With the focus on getting work done, Tekumo brings total control of service delivery to all parties involved. We have proven that automation, AI, and real-time accessible data is more powerful and more effective at getting work done than the legacy requirements on a single vendor and the use of only W2 technicians. Simply put, we do it better and at a fraction of the cost."

Availability:

TekumoPRO, Version 2.0 is currently in Beta with several key clients. The full version will be rolled into production by the end of April 2025.

About Tekumo:

Tekumo offers an Onsite field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the push of "Data-to-the Edge" and the AI revolution. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by coordinating On-Demand local technician resources and service management with complete data visibility of service events.

Tekumo caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC: TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

