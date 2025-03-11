JTC Team, LLC: Virtual Investor Releases Next Wave of "Top 5 for '25" On-Demand Videos

- Access video webcasts from all participating companies here

JTC Team ?("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced the next wave of video webcasts from the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" Conference are now available on-demand.

For the event, management from the participating companies provided their top five reasons of why they believe the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to their company in 2025.

The final wave of participating companies includes:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM) - Webcast

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) - Webcast

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) - Webcast

All investors and interested parties can access the on-demand presentations on the Virtual Investor website, virtualinvestorco.com , as well as the Investor sections of the respective company websites.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to the participating companies. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of the applicable companies. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the companies' websites and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on each company.

