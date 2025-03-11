Unkefer & Associates, DFS Marketing, and AmeriLife Insurance Marketing Unite to Form Southwest Annuities Marketing

Strategic merger strengthens market presence and optimizes operations under new brand

In a significant step towards strengthening its market presence and optimizing operations, AmeriLife's Wealth distribution division announced today that its affiliates Unkefer & Associates, DFS Marketing (DFS), and AmeriLife Insurance Marketing (AIM) will now operate under the new name, Southwest Annuities Marketing (SAM).

This strategic merger is designed to leverage these three leading organizations' collective resources and expertise, ensuring a more streamlined and efficient operation. The combined entity will be better positioned to deliver enhanced service and value to clients and stakeholders.

"This merger represents a strategic alignment to leverage collective resources and expertise to serve our clients and stakeholders," said Brian Peterson, President of Accumulation and Retirement Income Distribution (A&RI) for AmeriLife Wealth Group. "Aligned with the overarching vision of AmeriLife Wealth Group, this integration ensures cohesive leadership and operational strategies."

Integrating Unkefer & Associates, DFS Marketing, and AmeriLife Insurance Marketing into SAM is a testament to the commitment of AmeriLife Wealth Group to cohesive leadership and operational excellence. Chad Hilkemeier, Principal of SAM, will lead the new organization, supported by a seasoned leadership team comprising of Gregg Griffin, Jeff Zwick, and Chris Fuhrer.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we unite under the Southwest Annuities Marketing banner," said Hilkemeier. "By consolidating our strengths, we are poised to offer unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our clients. This merger aligns with our overarching vision to lead the industry in accumulation and retirement income strategies."

Southwest Annuities Marketing will continue to build on the strong foundations laid by its predecessor organizations, focusing on innovation, client satisfaction, and market leadership. The new entity is committed to maintaining the high standards of service and integrity that have been hallmarks of Unkefer & Associates, DFS Marketing, and AmeriLife Insurance Marketing.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents, financial professionals, and over 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Southwest Annuities Marketing

Southwest Annuities Marketing (SAM) is a leading provider of annuity and retirement income solutions, formed through the strategic merger of Unkefer & Associates, DFS Marketing, and AmeriLife Insurance Marketing. SAM is dedicated to delivering innovative financial products and services that help individuals and families achieve retirement goals. For more information, visit Southwest Annuities Marketing.

SOURCE: AmeriLife

