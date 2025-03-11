Eagle Energy Partners Appoints Chris Jarvis as Interim CEO and CFO

Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Jarvis, CFA, CMT, MBA as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Jarvis succeeds Mr. Jeremy A. Paul, who is stepping down from his role.

Mr. Jarvis brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, finance, and energy risk management, with a strong track record in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Finance at Foothills Exploration, Inc., where he was responsible for corporate and project financing, risk management, financial modeling, and investor relations.

In addition, Mr. Jarvis founded and led Caprock Risk Management, LLC, a firm specializing in energy investment, risk management, and institutional research. He has structured complex financial transactions, secured capital for oil and gas operations, implemented hedging strategies, and advised on more than $200 million in financing and energy hedging transactions.

Beyond his executive leadership, Jarvis is widely recognized as an expert in energy and commodities markets, with frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business News, Bloomberg, and Reuters. His insights have influenced investment strategies across the industry, and he has cultivated strategic relationships with banking lenders, private equity firms, and specialty service providers to optimize corporate and project financing.

"I am excited to join Eagle Energy Partners at this pivotal time," said Mr. Chris Jarvis. "The company has a strong portfolio of income-generating assets and significant opportunities for growth. My focus will be on enhancing operational efficiencies, strengthening financial strategies, and driving sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Jarvis holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Market Technician (CMT)

About Eagle Energy Partners

Eagle Energy Partners is an independently owned oil and gas asset acquisition and management company with an extensive - and growing - portfolio of income-producing assets and developmental drilling inventory in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Gulf Coast Region. EEP's acquisition model focuses on proven producing fields with extensive infrastructure, existing wells for immediate cash flow, and upside through additional drilling, recompletion and/or reworks.

