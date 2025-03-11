Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced a major contract to design and build an ultrapure water (UPW) facility for one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers in Dresden, Germany. This marks Gradiant's second major semiconductor water treatment project in the city, reinforcing its position as the partner of choice for mission-critical water infrastructure in the world's most advanced industries.

The project will be led by Gradiant's Germany-based team, supported by its global process and project delivery experts in the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore. The new semiconductor manufacturing plant serves a key role in strengthening Europe's semiconductor supply chain to meet the region's growing demand for advanced chips.

In parallel, Gradiant announced the full integration of H+E into the Gradiant brand. The transition unites H+E's century-long legacy in ultrapure and industrial water treatment with Gradiant's advanced technology portfolio, solidifying Gradiant's position as the premier provider of sustainable water solutions worldwide.

Since joining Gradiant in October 2023, H+E has signed and delivered several cutting-edge plants for essential industries. By creating strategic and operational synergies, bolstering financial strength and expanding the technology portfolio, Gradiant has been the ideal foil for H+E's rapid growth.

Over the past 18 months, the companies have successfully combined H+E's engineering expertise in Europe with Gradiant's differentiated solutions in water and wastewater treatment, PFAS removal and destruction, resource recovery of lithium and critical minerals, and green hydrogen production. The integration reflects Gradiant's commitment to delivering a seamless client experience while accelerating the adoption of innovative and sustainable water technologies to all corners of the world.

"Water is the lifeblood of every major industry. The transition of H+E to Gradiant is a natural step in our journey to elevate water for the world's essential industries," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "By uniting under one identity, we create greater potential to serve our customers with an unmatched portfolio of advanced technologies, end-to-end water solutions, and global expertise."

The transition will be fully completed by April 1, 2025, with all H+E operations and communications aligning under the Gradiant identity. Clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service from their trusted teams, backed more than ever, by Gradiant's global network of expertise and resources.

This milestone underscores Gradiant's leadership in delivering mission-critical infrastructure for the most advanced industries at a global scale and demonstrates its ability to create exponential value through strategic acquisitions.

