LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 09.00 A.M. ET).In the Green2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) is up over 76% at $4.93. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is up over 46% at $4.10. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 41% at $1.77. Myomo Inc (MYO) is up over 25% at $5.24. LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) is up over 18% at $5.06. Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) is up over 14% at $1.64. BIO-Key International Inc (BKYI) is up over 13% at $1.25. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is up over 10% at $1.30. Airgain Inc (AIRG) is up over 5% at $4.59. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) is up over 5% at $3.53.In the RedArvinas Inc (ARVN) is down over 38% at $10.85. NET Power Inc (NPWR) is down over 34% at $3.11. Asana Inc (ASAN) is down over 25% at $12.51. Redwire Corp (RDW) is down over 16% at $9.35. Kohl's Corp (KSS) is down over 15% at $10.17. LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) is down over 13% at $13.61. CTRL Group Ltd (MCTR) is down over 12% at $5.01. CervoMed Inc (CRVO) is down over 9% at $2.02. Atlasclear Holdings Inc (ATCH) is down over 9% at $1.35.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX