Amcor And Berry Global Receive Us Antitrust Clearance For Combination; On Track For Closing In Mid Calendar Year 2025

ZURICH and EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc ("Amcor") (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC) and Berry Global Group, Inc. ("Berry") (NYSE: BERY) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 ("HSR Act") in connection with the previously announced combination of the two companies. Expiration of the waiting period satisfies another closing condition necessary for completing the combination.

The companies also confirm that a number of additional approvals have been received from regulatory authorities in recent weeks, including antitrust clearances from China and Brazil.

Progress toward obtaining remaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions is well advanced. The companies continue to expect transaction close in the middle of calendar year 2025.

About Amcor

Amcor plc is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

About Berry

Berry is a global leader in innovative packaging solutions that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 34,000 global employees across more than 200 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey.

