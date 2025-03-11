NewOrg Management System, Inc.: Long-Distance Family Services Streamlines Data With NewOrg

Long-Distance Family Services partnered with NewOrg to implement a customized data management system that streamlines operations, enhances service delivery and supports families navigating the challenges of long-distance work arrangements.

Long-Distance Family Services is a dedicated human services collaborative founded by Samantha Bahan Fehr, whose experience with remote camp work inspired her to create a support network for families affected by long-distance work. Recognizing that remote work impacts both workers and their families, the organization offers programs addressing these challenges. Services include peer support networks connecting families, milestone celebrations bridging distance, and coordinated access to essential services like mental health resources, personal wellness initiatives, and household maintenance support. Guided by respect, integrity, compassion, innovation, and unity, Long-Distance Family Services fosters resilient family relationships, ensuring every member has the support to thrive despite remote work's physical separation.

"Working with Nicholas and the NewOrg team was a professional and positive experience. Their system was easily customized to Long-Distance Family's unique program needs and will support us as we continue to grow." - Samantha Bahan Fehr, Founder & President

Driven by this commitment, Long-Distance Family Services soon recognized that its dedication to supporting families across distances was challenged by a significant operational hurdle: the absence of a system to track member engagement and maintain detailed case notes. Without an integrated data management solution, the organization struggled to capture and analyze crucial information about interactions and support outcomes, limiting its ability to optimize services and respond swiftly to families' evolving needs. This gap highlighted an urgent need for a robust system to streamline data collection and management, ultimately enabling more effective monitoring, improved communication, and enhanced service delivery across programs.

To address these challenges, NewOrg's cutting-edge data management system provided a comprehensive portal that revolutionized operational efficiency. With a primary focus on streamlining administrative tasks, the system offers several key features, including:

Company Partner/Member Portal : A centralized hub for company partners/member sign-ups, updating profiles, registering for events, submitting requests, and requesting service coordination.



Consent and Waiver Handling : Secure storage and easy access to electronically signed consents, agreements, and waivers, ensuring compliance and proper documentation.



Contractual Review : Simplified recording of Contract/Agreement details, that gives a clear, easy review of where company partners and members are with their commitments.



Comprehensive Tracking : Robust Member Goals/Action Plan tracking to easily review where members are at with issues or personal growth areas.



Case Notes Documentation : Efficient recording and management of case notes, providing valuable insights into member interactions and outcomes.



Online Scheduling : Easy setup of staff availability for members to efficiently sign up for one-on-one scheduling of service coordination online.



Group Sessions and Attendance Monitoring: Seamless logging of group sessions and attendance records to support and enhance support groups.

