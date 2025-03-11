BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's goods trade deficit increased in January from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.The visible trade deficit rose to EUR 1.4 billion from EUR 1.2 billion in the same month last year.In January, the total export of the country amounted to EUR 1.9 billion, while the total import was EUR 3.3 billion. Coverage of import by export was 58.1 percent.Separate official data showed that Croatia's producer prices rose 0.5 percent annually versus a 0.3 percent increase a month ago. Monthly, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX