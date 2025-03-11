A Parent Media Co. Inc.: 165,000+ Digital Viewers Tune in for Mikko Rantanen's Stars Debut on Victory+

Victory+ Continues Record Growth as Younger Fans Embrace Digital Streaming

Victory+, the premier sports streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), continues to break new ground in digital sports viewership with more than 165,000 digital only viewers tuning in across Victory+ to watch the Saturday March 8 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. The milestone for single live event viewership is a new record on Victory+ and demonstrates fans' embracement of the streaming service.

Victory+ is rapidly becoming one of the most-watched digital platforms in the NHL, solidifying its place as a leader in the future of sports streaming with over a million monthly active users and delivering record-breaking digital viewership for its partnered teams, including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks.

"Our mission has always been to put fans first, and the incredible response we've seen on Victory+ proves that the sport of hockey is flourishing here in Texas, garnering attention and enthusiasm like never before," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "Every day, more and more fans are discovering the excitement of watching their favorite teams on Victory+ and this is just the beginning."

Dallas Stars President & CEO, Brad Alberts, echoed this sentiment, stating, "the Dallas Stars have never seen such a youthful audience engage with our games online, with a remarkable 40% of viewers between the ages of 18 and 25. The growth in digital viewership demonstrates the shift in how fans want to experience hockey, and we're thrilled to see such strong engagement."

Jason Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of Victory+, added, "The response from fans has been overwhelming, as viewers are spending between 95-105 minutes per game. These numbers show just how much the demand for accessible, high-quality digital streaming is growing. We are committed to bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and will continue to enhance our platform to serve their needs."

To celebrate this extraordinary growth and to give back to the passionate fanbase, Victory+ is giving away $500,000 in prizes to fans just for watching their favorite teams. As the playoffs approach, even more exciting rewards and experiences will be unveiled, reinforcing Victory+ as the go-to destination for hockey enthusiasts.

Victory+ is just getting started and as the service continues its expansion, fans can expect even more innovation, exclusive content, and unparalleled access to their favorite teams.

Updates and future offerings can be found at www.victoryplus.com

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc/

X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Jeremy Mason

Chief Brand Officer

media@aparentmedia.com





SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire