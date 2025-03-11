Legacy Group Capital Hires Fintech Veteran as Vice-President of Engineering and Product

Legacy Group Capital, an innovative real estate company with 20 years of profitable growth, has hired Kyle Lamy as Vice-President of Engineering and Product. Lamy has had a storied career in software development and engineering leadership including time with Maxwell, a leading mortgage technology company. He brings 20 years of experience in innovation, team leadership, and product-market optimization to Legacy.

Legacy CTO Kevin Cawley said, "Kyle is both deeply technical and highly business-centric, rare amongst senior product leaders in the space. With his proven capabilities in scaling world-class engineering teams and building high-value products for customers, Kyle is the perfect hire for Legacy in this phase of our growth."

Legacy is investing heavily in its integrated technology platform, which it will release later in 2025. Bringing in multiple audiences and multiple workflows into one, simplified real estate platform is a big-bet for the company which acquired VC-backed fintech Rook Capital in 2024.

"Legacy represents an incredible opportunity," said Lamy. He added, "The housing sector is both vast and deeply important to the overall economy and society. Being able to bring the benefits of a streamlined technology platform to our multiple customer segments is a triple win- for our customers and partners, for Legacy, and for the housing market as a whole."

Lamy and Cawley are reuniting after having worked together at Dignifi, a leading Fintech, where they successfully scaled a fully automated consumer lending platform that impacted hundreds of thousands of consumers.

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Contact: Romi Mahajan | KKM Group | romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Legacy Group Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire