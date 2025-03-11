Vastian: MediaLab Adds The Joint Commission Laboratory Standards to InspectionProof

MediaLab by Vastian, a leading provider of laboratory quality and compliance software, today announced the addition of The Joint Commission laboratory standards directly into its InspectionProof platform. This enhancement enables The Joint Commission-accredited MediaLab clients to seamlessly manage compliance with the most up-to-date standards and requirements. The Joint Commission accredits nearly 2,000 laboratories in the United States.

"At MediaLab, we understand the complexities laboratories face when navigating compliance requirements. By adding The Joint Commission standards and requirements, we're empowering laboratories with a streamlined, intuitive solution that makes staying compliant easier than ever," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO at MediaLab. "This integration reflects our commitment to reducing administrative burdens and enabling laboratories to focus on what matters most: delivering quality patient care."

Key benefits:

Seamless access : Laboratories can now access The Joint Commission standards directly through InspectionProof, as well as track, manage and update their compliance documentation.

Real-time, automatic updates: Standards are regularly updated in the system to ensure laboratories always have access to the latest The Joint Commission requirements.

"As healthcare organizations seek to standardize patient safety and quality of care, we are pleased MediaLab is incorporating our standards and requirements into its system," added Jason Miles, vice president and Mission Development and Organization Engagement officer, The Joint Commission. "The Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. This is why we are responding to feedback from organizations across healthcare to reduce burden, enhance our programs and build resilient healthcare - driving quality improvement for all."

The integration is now available to The Joint Commission-accredited MediaLab clients. The use of InspectionProof is not required for The Joint Commission accreditation. MediaLab's team is ready to provide guidance and support to ensure optimal use of the new features.

To learn more, please visit Vastian.com or click here.

About MediaLab

MediaLab by Vastian is a leader in providing innovative solutions for laboratory quality, compliance, and education. Our software solutions empower laboratories to simplify workflows, meet compliance standards, and enhance staff competency. Learn more at Vastian.com or click here.

