Schmitz Brings Over 25 Years of Experience Scaling B2B Tech Organizations, including Fortune 500 Companies, and Driving Customer Value

Immersive Founder James Hadley Will Remain on its Board and in a Chief Innovation Officer Role, Partnering with Schmitz to Drive the Future of Cyber Drilling and Exercising

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Mark Schmitz as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Following the momentum of Immersive's recent brand launch, this strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory aimed at further solidifying its leadership in the cyber resilience and readiness space. Founder James Hadley will remain on the company's board and transition to the role of Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on driving strategic vision and innovation in partnership with Schmitz.

Schmitz brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software market, with a proven track record of scaling companies and driving growth. He most recently served as President at Collibra and Interim CEO at Citrix Systems, and has held senior leadership roles at SAP, Ariba, and Accenture. His expertise spans business operations, sales, customer success, digital transformation, and marketing.

"We've achieved incredible milestones at Immersive and I am thrilled to bring Mark onboard and partner with him to usher in our next phase of growth helping our customers prove and improve cyber readiness," said Hadley. "As we look to the future, Mark's experience and leadership will be an invaluable complement to mine as we expand our market reach, as well as our leadership position, in the industry. This transition allows me to focus on my passion: driving our strategic vision, fostering innovation, and engaging with our customers and the broader market."

"I am excited to join Immersive and team up with James to realize the future of cyber drilling and exercising," said Schmitz. "Immersive's innovative approach to people-centric cybersecurity is critical for confronting today's and tomorrow's threats, and it's a key aspect of my decision to join the company. I look forward to working with this amazingly talented team to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Immersive's solutions enable organizations to prove and improve their cyber resilience through realistic cyber drills and exercises. The company's brand launch in 2025 has positioned it for significant growth.

Schmitz will officially join Immersive on March 17, 2025. His leadership, along with the recent appointment of former Barclays CISO, Oliver Newbury, to the company's board, will strengthen Immersive's position at the forefront of the market.

About Immersive

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, helps your organization continuously prove and improve its ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Tailored to individual roles, our approach ensures your organization is always ready for an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. With a relentless focus on evidence, Immersive provides unmatched visibility into your cyber resilience. Through a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce, we empower your organization to Be Ready for what's next.

Immersive is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

