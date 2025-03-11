Options Technology (Options), the leading global provider of cloud-enabled managed services for the financial sector, today announced its sponsorship of the 2025 SPAR Craic 10K St. Patrick's Day Run in Belfast.

Celebrating its 10th year, the event will return on 17th March 2025, drawing thousands of runners and spectators from across Northern Ireland and beyond. The SPAR Craic 10K has become a staple on the calendar for runners of all levels, and this year, more than 2,500 participants are expected to take on the race from Belfast City Hall to Ormeau Park.

Options, a global company with offices in major financial hubs including New York, London, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, has been a proud supporter of the event since its inception. The firm's Belfast headquarters, established in 2014, has fielded teams in the race since the first SPAR Craic 10K in 2015, and is excited to continue its partnership in 2025.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "We are proud to once again support the SPAR Craic 10k St. Patrick's Day run in 2025. This event has become a highlight of our annual calendar, bringing our community together in a celebration of sport, spirit, and tradition. Best of luck to all the runners!"

Connla McCann, Director of the SPAR Craic 10k, added, "St. Patrick's Day is a very special occasion for the Irish around the world, and we are delighted to be holding Belfast's annual SPAR Craic 10k again. With more runners than ever before, we plan to make 17th March a day to remember as we start in a fun and healthy way."

This sponsorship follows Options' £150,000 investment to support student-athletes at Queen's University Belfast Rowing Club and its donation of £26,188 to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

