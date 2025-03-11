Anzeige
11.03.2025 18:06 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

Block Listing Six Monthly return

Date: 11 March 2025

Name of applicant: MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Name of schemes:GENERAL PURPOSES
Period of return: (General Scheme)From:12 September 2024To:11 March 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,550,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares")
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,550,000 Ordinary Shares
Name of contact:Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) LimitedCompany Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0207 982 2000

