BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The greenback declined to a 5-month low of 1.0946 against the euro and more than a 4-month low of 1.2961 against the pound.The greenback retreated to 147.01 against the yen, from an early 4-day high of 148.12. This may be compared to an early more than 5-month low of 146.53.The greenback is poised to challenge support around 1.11 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound and 141.00 against the yen.